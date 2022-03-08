DNB Asset Management AS Raises Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 10,024 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $3,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,955 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 523.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. 72.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OXY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.53.

NYSE OXY opened at $55.38 on Tuesday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $21.62 and a one year high of $58.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.70. The firm has a market cap of $51.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.01.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 31.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.78) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 2.56%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

