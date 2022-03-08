DNB Asset Management AS Sells 2,151 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,151 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $3,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 38,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $459,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,218,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. 32.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FSK opened at $22.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.43. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.87 and a 1-year high of $23.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.17%. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is presently 27.71%.

In other news, Director Brian R. Ford bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.12 per share, for a total transaction of $57,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FSK. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FS KKR Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.50 to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

