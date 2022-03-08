Dock Street Asset Management Inc. Acquires 78 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Booking accounts for 1.1% of Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $6,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total transaction of $1,806,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,156.15, for a total value of $394,575.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,026 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Booking from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Booking from $2,820.00 to $2,940.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Argus upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,060.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,740.58.

BKNG stock traded up $16.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,833.87. 19,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,125. The company has a market cap of $75.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,409.94 and its 200 day moving average is $2,373.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,815.97 and a 12-month high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $15.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $13.68 by $2.15. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 140.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 88.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

