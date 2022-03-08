Dock Street Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,674 shares during the quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:JMST traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.77. The company had a trading volume of 6,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,613. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.87. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.67 and a twelve month high of $51.15.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.