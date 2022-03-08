Dock Street Asset Management Inc. Has $13.59 Million Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the quarter. Monster Beverage makes up 2.2% of Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $13,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Monster Beverage by 84.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the third quarter worth about $53,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 162.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MNST traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $72.77. 54,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,160,771. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $74.71 and a twelve month high of $99.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.07 and a 200 day moving average of $89.39. The stock has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.15.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

MNST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.25.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

