Dock Street Asset Management Inc. Takes $216,000 Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 850 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in VeriSign by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 229 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in VeriSign by 152.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in VeriSign by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 524 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in VeriSign by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRSN traded down $6.03 on Tuesday, hitting $208.82. 5,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,255. The company has a 50 day moving average of $222.78 and a 200-day moving average of $224.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 0.92. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.60 and a 12-month high of $257.03.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a net margin of 59.12%. The firm had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.07, for a total transaction of $309,037.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.05, for a total value of $1,185,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,077 shares of company stock worth $7,397,056 in the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

