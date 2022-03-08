DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Acquired by Stonnington Group LLC

Stonnington Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 111.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,274,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,315,000 after buying an additional 34,051 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 1.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,781,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,842,000 after purchasing an additional 120,044 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 12.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,762,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,399,000 after purchasing an additional 636,258 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 1.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,044,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,786,000 after purchasing an additional 41,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 16.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,584,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,354,000 after purchasing an additional 361,276 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $95.06 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.06. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.05 and a 1-year high of $314.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of -163.90, a P/E/G ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DOCU. Wedbush downgraded DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $340.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $389.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $165.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.28.

In other DocuSign news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total value of $5,607,198.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total value of $1,788,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,264 shares of company stock worth $10,680,574 in the last ninety days. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

