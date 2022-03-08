Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Domo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.47) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.32). Domo posted earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Domo will report full year earnings of ($1.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to ($1.04). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.70) to ($0.43). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Domo.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $70.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.10 million. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.65) earnings per share.

DOMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Domo from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Domo in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Domo from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Domo from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.60.

NASDAQ DOMO traded up $0.79 on Tuesday, reaching $40.91. The company had a trading volume of 248,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,001. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 2.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.27. Domo has a 12 month low of $36.07 and a 12 month high of $98.35.

In other Domo news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 5,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $261,120.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOMO. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Domo by 222.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Domo by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Domo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Domo by 130.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Domo by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

