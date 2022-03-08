Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-1.530-$-1.430 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-1.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $314 million-$319 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $303.69 million.Domo also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.420-$-0.380 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Domo from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Domo from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Domo from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Domo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Domo in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.60.

DOMO stock traded up $1.82 on Tuesday, reaching $41.94. 7,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,157. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.32 and a 200-day moving average of $66.27. Domo has a twelve month low of $36.07 and a twelve month high of $98.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 2.69.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $70.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.65) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Domo will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Domo news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 5,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $261,120.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Domo by 138.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 23,131 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domo by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,042,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,314,000 after acquiring an additional 51,560 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Domo by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 107,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domo by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 336,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,697,000 after acquiring an additional 69,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Domo by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 198,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,870,000 after buying an additional 43,490 shares during the period. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

