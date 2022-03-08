Donald Arthur Mcinnes Sells 50,000 Shares of Liberty Gold Corp. (TSE:LGD) Stock

Liberty Gold Corp. (TSE:LGD – Get Rating) Director Donald Arthur Mcinnes sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.12, for a total value of C$56,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 534,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$598,687.04.

LGD opened at C$1.20 on Tuesday. Liberty Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.84 and a 12 month high of C$1.83. The company has a market cap of C$342.82 million and a PE ratio of -11.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.98 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.04.

Separately, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Liberty Gold in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

Liberty Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States and Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It principally holds 100% interests in the Goldstrike project, including 856 owned and leased federal lode claims, 43 leased patented claims and private parcels, and two Utah State leased parcels covering an area of 7,261 hectares located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the Black Pine project comprising 603 federal lode claims covering 4,777 hectares located in southeastern Idaho.

