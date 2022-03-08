Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the January 31st total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of DDEJF opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average of $1.17. Dundee has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $1.43. The firm has a market cap of $100.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 20.06 and a current ratio of 20.24.
About Dundee (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dundee (DDEJF)
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
- Palo Alto Networks Stock is Heating Up
- Morgan Stanley Stock Getting Attractive on the Sell-Off
Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.