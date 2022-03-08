Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Given New $67.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by B. Riley from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.40.

Shares of EGLE opened at $60.95 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 12 month low of $33.50 and a 12 month high of $61.55. The company has a market cap of $828.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.25.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The shipping company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.58 by ($1.30). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 36.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 12.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $2.05 dividend. This is a boost from Eagle Bulk Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.23%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,891 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,991 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,434 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,273 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. 65.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

