Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 2.97%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Eagle Pharmaceuticals updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $3.800-$4.100 EPS.

NASDAQ:EGRX opened at $47.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.55. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $36.48 and a one year high of $58.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.31. The stock has a market cap of $616.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.46 and a beta of 0.63.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,926 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after buying an additional 12,193 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,572 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,005,000 after buying an additional 10,477 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,868 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,142 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after buying an additional 15,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 67,017 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on EGRX shares. TheStreet cut Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

