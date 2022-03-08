Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Receives $24.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of NYSE:DEA traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.36. The stock had a trading volume of 872,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,416. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.17 and a beta of 0.47. Easterly Government Properties has a fifty-two week low of $19.64 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $71.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.11 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 10.94%. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 302.86%.

In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $157,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 429.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

