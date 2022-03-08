Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has decreased its dividend by 10.8% over the last three years.
NYSE:EFL opened at $9.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.31. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has a twelve month low of $8.97 and a twelve month high of $10.05.
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Trust’s investment objectives are high current income and to return $9.851 per share (the original net asset value) to holders of common shares on or about October 31, 20222 (“Termination Date”).
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (EFL)
- 3 Inflation Proof Stocks Worth the Price
- Marketbat Podcast:Trading Stocks With Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Crisis
- 3 Reputable Railroad Stocks to Buy Now
- Lucky Losers: 3 Earnings Losers to Buy on Sale
- 3 Undervalued Stocks Primed to Sizzle
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.