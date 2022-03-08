Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has decreased its dividend by 10.8% over the last three years.

NYSE:EFL opened at $9.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.31. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has a twelve month low of $8.97 and a twelve month high of $10.05.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,471,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,875,000 after buying an additional 26,100 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 390,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after buying an additional 23,261 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 186,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 9,497 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 5.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 101,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 4,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 16.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 12,524 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Trust’s investment objectives are high current income and to return $9.851 per share (the original net asset value) to holders of common shares on or about October 31, 20222 (“Termination Date”).

