Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Acquired by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter worth $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter worth $28,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter worth $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 149.2% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $179.39 per share, with a total value of $896,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab stock opened at $158.53 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $197.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $45.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.10. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.44 and a 12 month high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ECL. Boenning Scattergood lowered Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $245.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Ecolab from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $230.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.54.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

