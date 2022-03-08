Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Purchased by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,318 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Edison International were worth $4,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the third quarter worth $4,061,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the third quarter worth $15,045,000. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EIX stock opened at $66.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.09. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $54.14 and a fifty-two week high of $68.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 140.70%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EIX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Edison International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.29.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

