Efinity (EFI) Market Capitalization Hits $76.53 Million

Efinity (CURRENCY:EFI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 8th. Efinity has a total market capitalization of $76.53 million and approximately $10.14 million worth of Efinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Efinity coin can now be purchased for $1.40 or 0.00002779 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Efinity has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00043379 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,579.21 or 0.06638193 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,885.96 or 1.00082024 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00043490 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00046753 BTC.

Efinity’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,780,739 coins. The Reddit community for Efinity is https://reddit.com/r/EnjinCoin . Efinity’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Efinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Efinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

