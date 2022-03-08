E&G Advisors LP Sells 100 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

E&G Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,250 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in American Express were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in American Express by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,467 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in American Express by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,373 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in American Express by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its position in American Express by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 4,057 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in American Express by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total transaction of $5,408,960.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total value of $27,536,889.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 440,177 shares of company stock valued at $81,094,533. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXP opened at $159.13 on Tuesday. American Express has a 1-year low of $135.13 and a 1-year high of $199.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.12.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.31. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.22%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Express from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.50.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

