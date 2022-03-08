E&G Advisors LP Sells 25 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

E&G Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 425 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,288,741 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,028,446,000 after buying an additional 450,303 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,519,110 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $682,611,000 after buying an additional 338,144 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,972,264 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,234,287,000 after buying an additional 330,011 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,134,123 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,540,768,000 after buying an additional 178,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,125,592 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,192,456,000 after buying an additional 172,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total transaction of $2,224,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $540.13 per share, with a total value of $499,620.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 14,536 shares of company stock valued at $7,883,601 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COST stock opened at $528.52 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $310.92 and a 1-year high of $571.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $518.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $501.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.67.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

COST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $606.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $570.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $548.14.

About Costco Wholesale (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.