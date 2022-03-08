Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $47.49

Shares of Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $47.49 and last traded at $48.50, with a volume of 42934 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.14.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eisai from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup downgraded Eisai from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.42.

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter. Eisai had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 7.99%. Equities analysts expect that Eisai Co., Ltd. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Eisai Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of prescription medicines and over-the-counter products. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Products Business and Other Business segments. The Pharmaceutical Products Business segment handles prescription and generic drugs, diagnostics, and consumer healthcare business in Japan, which manages over-the-counter drugs.

