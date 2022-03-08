Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) Receives $4.88 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.88.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ELMS shares. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Benchmark cut shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wedbush cut shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen cut shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.
Electric Last Mile Solutions stock opened at $1.86 on Friday. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.48.
Electric Last Mile Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)
Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.
