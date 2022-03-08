Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) Receives $4.88 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.88.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ELMS shares. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Benchmark cut shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wedbush cut shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen cut shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Electric Last Mile Solutions stock opened at $1.86 on Friday. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions by 1,633.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions by 2,317.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 6,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.61% of the company’s stock.

Electric Last Mile Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

