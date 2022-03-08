Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electricite de France SA (EDF SA) is a France-based electricity producer, marketer and distributor. The company is largely owned by the French state and Nikhanj Electricite. They generate energy using nuclear technology, as well as thermal, hydroelectric and other renewable sources. It is involved in energy generation and energy sales to industries, local authorities and residential consumers. In addition, EDF SA manages low and medium-voltage public distribution network and involves in electricity transmission network. It also provides energy services, such as district heating and thermal energy services. The group is present in France, Belgium, the United States, Poland, Italy, China, Vietnam and other countries worldwide. The Company has such subsidiaries Dalkia (including Citelum), under Dalkia’s brand and SINOP Energy Company, among others. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ECIFY. Bank of America cut shares of Electricité de France from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Electricité de France from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Electricité de France from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. HSBC cut shares of Electricité de France from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, AlphaValue cut shares of Electricité de France to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.23.

OTCMKTS:ECIFY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.63. The stock had a trading volume of 923,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,284. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.41. Electricité de France has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $3.02.

Électricité de France SA engages in the energy industry production. It operates in the following business segments: Electricity and, Gas. It offers the following services: production, transport, distribution, trading, sale of energy and, energy services. The company was founded on June 17, 1955 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

