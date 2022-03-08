EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 858,000 shares, a growth of 43.5% from the January 31st total of 597,800 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 477,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in EMCORE by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in EMCORE by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 118,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in EMCORE by 134.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in EMCORE by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in EMCORE by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

EMCORE stock opened at $3.69 on Tuesday. EMCORE has a 12-month low of $3.62 and a 12-month high of $10.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.37 and its 200 day moving average is $6.66. The company has a market capitalization of $137.56 million, a PE ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.39.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). EMCORE had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 16.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that EMCORE will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of EMCORE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EMCORE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of EMCORE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EMCORE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.81.

EMCORE Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of mixed-signal optics products. It operates through the Aerospace and Defense segment and Broadband segment. The Aerospace and Defense segment produces navigation and inertial sensing products, and defense optoelectronics. The Broadband segment manufactures community antenna television (CATV) lasers and transmitters, chip devices, and other optical products.

