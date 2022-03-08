Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Sawyer & Company Inc

Sawyer & Company Inc trimmed its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,769,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,652,054,000 after acquiring an additional 479,213 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,635,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $904,963,000 after acquiring an additional 220,226 shares during the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.9% in the third quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 5,581,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,811,000 after purchasing an additional 208,813 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,985,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,449,000 after purchasing an additional 119,665 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,243,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,579,000 after purchasing an additional 312,260 shares during the period. 72.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $1.80 on Tuesday, hitting $93.44. The company had a trading volume of 65,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,201,587. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $86.72 and a 12-month high of $105.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.46.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.98%.

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.29.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

