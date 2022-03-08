Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Enbridge from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.77.

Shares of ENB traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.86. The stock had a trading volume of 7,388,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,793,145. The firm has a market cap of $88.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.61. Enbridge has a one year low of $35.58 and a one year high of $45.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

