Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Price Target Cut to C$50.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from C$60.00 to C$50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ENGH. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Enghouse Systems from C$65.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Enghouse Systems from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Enghouse Systems from C$69.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of TSE:ENGH opened at C$34.65 on Monday. Enghouse Systems has a twelve month low of C$34.21 and a twelve month high of C$64.42. The firm has a market cap of C$1.92 billion and a PE ratio of 20.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$43.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$51.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Enghouse Systems’s payout ratio is currently 35.54%.

In related news, Senior Officer Douglas Bryson bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$43.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,490.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$695,840.

Enghouse Systems Company Profile

Enghouse Systems Limited develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

