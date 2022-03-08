ENGlobal (ENG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ENG opened at $2.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.11 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a current ratio of 6.19. ENGlobal has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $7.16.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ENGlobal stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 69,587 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.20% of ENGlobal as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.42% of the company’s stock.

ENGlobal Corp. engages in the provision of engineered modular solutions to the energy industry. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Procurement, and Construction Management (EPCM); Automation; and Corporate. The EPCM segment offers services relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project services primarily to the energy industry throughout the United State.

