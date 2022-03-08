Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-two research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $239.12.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $207.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $313.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Enphase Energy stock traded up $17.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $175.99. 6,823,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,695,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.54 and a beta of 1.29. Enphase Energy has a 12 month low of $108.88 and a 12 month high of $282.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $148.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.98.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $412.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.62 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 39.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Mandy Yang sold 12,117 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $1,972,768.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 15,376 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total transaction of $2,503,366.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 185,525 shares of company stock worth $31,102,733. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,811.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 70.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

