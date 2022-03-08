EnterCoin Price Reaches $0.0220 (ENTRC)

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. EnterCoin has a total market capitalization of $125,459.36 and approximately $9.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EnterCoin has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. One EnterCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0220 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00033642 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00104730 BTC.

EnterCoin Coin Profile

EnterCoin (ENTRC) is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EnterCoin is entercoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

