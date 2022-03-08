Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entravision Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Entravision Communications stock opened at $5.99 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $511.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.70. Entravision Communications has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $9.34.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.12). Entravision Communications had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 13.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Entravision Communications will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Entravision Communications’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Entravision Communications by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 60,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Entravision Communications by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 23,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.86% of the company’s stock.

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

