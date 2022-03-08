Enveric Biosciences’ (ENVB) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Aegis

Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Aegis in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $0.20 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $7.00. Aegis’ target price indicates a potential downside of 19.94% from the company’s current price.

Enveric Biosciences stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.25. 5,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,548,694. Enveric Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $7.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day moving average of $1.40.

Get Enveric Biosciences alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enveric Biosciences by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 554,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 61,547 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Enveric Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $365,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enveric Biosciences by 740.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 300,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 264,770 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enveric Biosciences by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 51,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Enveric Biosciences by 158.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 140,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 86,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Enveric Biosciences, Inc develops cannabinoid medicines and combination therapies. It is a patient-centric biotechnology company endeavouring to enhance the lives of those who are adversely affected by the side effects of Cancer Treatments. The firm is testing natural compounds, starting with cannabinoids to provide patients and clinicians with novel prescription medicines to serve these unmet medical needs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enveric Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enveric Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.