EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $146.00 price target on the energy exploration company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $130.00. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. TD Securities upped their target price on EOG Resources from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.09.

NYSE EOG opened at $120.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.95. The company has a market cap of $70.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.79. EOG Resources has a 1-year low of $62.81 and a 1-year high of $121.78.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by ($0.12). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 11.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $375,975.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $1,326,958.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 612,757 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $49,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,070 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the third quarter worth about $18,398,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $353,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 34,347 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,383,712 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $111,071,000 after acquiring an additional 53,006 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

