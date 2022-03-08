eosDAC Price Hits $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (EOSDAC)

eosDAC (CURRENCY:EOSDAC) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. One eosDAC coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. eosDAC has a market capitalization of $460,114.78 and $21,284.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, eosDAC has traded down 19.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About eosDAC

eosDAC is a coin. It was first traded on March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 coins. The official website for eosDAC is eosdac.io . eosDAC’s official message board is steemit.com/@eosdac . The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “eosDAC airdropped 75% of it's tokens to the EOS Token holders as of 15th April 2018. It is therefore a community-owned organisation and will be launched as a Decentralised Autonomous Community in June 2018. eosDAC is focused on becoming a EOS.IO Block Producer serving the EOS communities worldwide. eosDAC is also creating the tools & smart contracts it needs to function. It will share these with the EOS communities to help other DACs thrive on the EOS.IO blockchains. eosDAC will therefore be a'DAC-enabler' and furthermore provide services to the EOS ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling eosDAC

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eosDAC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eosDAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

