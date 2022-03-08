EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Position Raised by Sara Bay Financial

Sara Bay Financial grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,092 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. EPAM Systems accounts for 5.4% of Sara Bay Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $18,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 280,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $145,605,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 11,996 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,129,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 93,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,728 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other EPAM Systems news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 4,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $682.89, for a total value of $3,386,451.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $637.50, for a total transaction of $796,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,125 shares of company stock valued at $43,579,057. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM traded up $14.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $189.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,909. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $466.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $575.31. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.59 and a fifty-two week high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EPAM shares. TheStreet lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $615.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $776.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. VTB Capital raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on EPAM Systems from $680.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $540.70.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

