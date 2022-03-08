Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:EPHYW) Short Interest Update

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:EPHYW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the January 31st total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition stock. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:EPHYW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 89,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Get Epiphany Technology Acquisition alerts:

EPHYW opened at 0.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 0.46. Epiphany Technology Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of 0.31 and a fifty-two week high of 1.59.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Epiphany Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epiphany Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.