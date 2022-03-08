Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Upgraded by Nordea Equity Research to Buy

Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 215 to SEK 221 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 275 to SEK 245 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $233.00.

Get Epiroc AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of EPOKY stock opened at $17.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.89. Epiroc AB has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $26.33.

Epiroc AB engages in the development and production of drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment. It operates through the Equipment and Service; and Tools and Attachments segments. The Equipment and Service segment provides equipment for mining and rock excavation, exploration and infrastructure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.