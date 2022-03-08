EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.300-$4.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on EPR Properties from $56.00 to $56.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised EPR Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised EPR Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised EPR Properties from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.30.
EPR stock opened at $50.57 on Tuesday. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $41.14 and a fifty-two week high of $56.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 10.05 and a current ratio of 10.05. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.68.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This is an increase from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 303.03%.
In other EPR Properties news, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $120,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $250,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPR. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 301,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,316,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 152.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 53,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $3,755,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.91% of the company’s stock.
About EPR Properties (Get Rating)
EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.
