Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) Short Interest Update

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the January 31st total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

EPSN stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.36. 2,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,368. Epsilon Energy has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $6.80. The firm has a market cap of $149.65 million, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.71.

Get Epsilon Energy alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Epsilon Energy by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 172,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Epsilon Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 638,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Epsilon Energy by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 30,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Epsilon Energy by 1,029.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 31,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Epsilon Energy by 124.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 27,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 15,428 shares during the last quarter. 49.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Epsilon Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Epsilon Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and oil reserves. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Gathering System, and Corporate. The Upstream segment includes the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves on properties within the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Epsilon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epsilon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.