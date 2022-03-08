Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) Short Interest Update

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the January 31st total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
EPSN stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.36. 2,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,368. Epsilon Energy has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $6.80. The firm has a market cap of $149.65 million, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.71.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%.
Epsilon Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Epsilon Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and oil reserves. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Gathering System, and Corporate. The Upstream segment includes the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves on properties within the United States.
