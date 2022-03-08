EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Acquired by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in EQT were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new position in EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,716,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in EQT by 28.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,221,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,417 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in EQT by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 4,876,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $99,774,000 after purchasing an additional 50,272 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in EQT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,515,000. Finally, Share Andrew L. raised its position in shares of EQT by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Share Andrew L. now owns 3,338,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,306,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

NYSE:EQT opened at $26.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $15.71 and a 12-month high of $27.07.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 13th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas producer to buy up to 13.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -11.47%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EQT. StockNews.com raised shares of EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.60.

About EQT (Get Rating)

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.