Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Gossamer Bio, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Gossamer Bio in a research report issued on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.65) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Gossamer Bio’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.72) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.74) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GOSS. Citigroup upgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Gossamer Bio from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

GOSS stock opened at $9.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $750.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Gossamer Bio has a 12 month low of $7.04 and a 12 month high of $14.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.99.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.88) earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,433,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,116,000 after purchasing an additional 51,327 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Gossamer Bio by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,429,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,409,000 after buying an additional 66,816 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Gossamer Bio by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,292,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,234,000 after buying an additional 629,325 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in Gossamer Bio by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,805,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,418,000 after buying an additional 227,558 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in Gossamer Bio by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,770,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,029,000 after buying an additional 254,916 shares during the period. 71.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

