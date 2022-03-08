Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Beyond Meat, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BYND)

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Beyond Meat in a report released on Sunday, March 6th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.80) per share for the year. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Beyond Meat from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen reduced their target price on Beyond Meat from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Beyond Meat from $59.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. reduced their target price on Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Beyond Meat from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.42.

BYND opened at $42.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 11.17 and a quick ratio of 8.60. Beyond Meat has a 12 month low of $41.14 and a 12 month high of $160.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.55.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $100.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.92 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 2.1% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,559,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,948,000 after acquiring an additional 174,778 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,459,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,896,000 after buying an additional 231,029 shares during the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC increased its position in Beyond Meat by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,012,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,870,000 after acquiring an additional 185,045 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Beyond Meat by 126.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 967,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,866,000 after acquiring an additional 541,118 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Beyond Meat by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 825,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares during the period. 65.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Teri L. Witteman sold 7,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $506,368.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Beyond Meat Company Profile (Get Rating)

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage brands, and frozen meat, namely, Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.