Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.36 Million

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) to post $16.36 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $17.48 million. Esperion Therapeutics reported sales of $7.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 105%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $77.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $74.85 million to $83.75 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $184.67 million, with estimates ranging from $111.60 million to $286.91 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Esperion Therapeutics.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.27) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $15.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.48 million. The company’s revenue was up 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.89) EPS.

ESPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Esperion Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.11.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESPR. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 13.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,172,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,789,000 after buying an additional 142,369 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 6.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,252,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,634,000 after buying an additional 133,748 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $182,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 97,112.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 7,769 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock opened at $4.12 on Tuesday. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.70. The stock has a market cap of $258.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.60.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

