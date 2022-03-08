Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) will announce $0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Etsy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.83. Etsy posted earnings of $1.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 43%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Etsy will report full year earnings of $3.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $5.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $6.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Etsy.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35. Etsy had a return on equity of 83.06% and a net margin of 21.19%. The company had revenue of $717.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Etsy’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Etsy from $179.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Etsy from $274.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Etsy from $230.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Etsy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $137.49 on Friday. Etsy has a 52-week low of $109.38 and a 52-week high of $307.75. The stock has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.76 and its 200 day moving average is $207.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.39, for a total value of $7,747,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $194,048.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 168,718 shares of company stock valued at $32,779,329. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Etsy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in Etsy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Etsy by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Etsy by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Etsy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

