EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $121.67 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) will post $121.67 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for EVO Payments’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $117.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $124.67 million. EVO Payments reported sales of $106.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EVO Payments will report full-year sales of $556.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $553.44 million to $558.49 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $626.90 million, with estimates ranging from $607.39 million to $648.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow EVO Payments.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. EVO Payments had a net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $133.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. EVO Payments’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

EVOP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northcoast Research raised shares of EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

In related news, Director Gregory S. Pope purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.61 per share, with a total value of $452,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVO Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,047,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of EVO Payments by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,019,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,498,000 after purchasing an additional 829,053 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of EVO Payments by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,246,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,902,000 after purchasing an additional 679,936 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of EVO Payments by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,204,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,845,000 after purchasing an additional 666,722 shares during the period. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVO Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,343,000. 59.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EVOP stock traded up $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $22.76. 277,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,221. EVO Payments has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $31.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -569.00, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.60.

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

