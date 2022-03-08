Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,560,000 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the January 31st total of 1,920,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 874,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

AQUA traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $42.32. 26,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 826,710. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.71. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 12 month low of $23.55 and a 12 month high of $49.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 99.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.82.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $366.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.53 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 3.38%. Evoqua Water Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AQUA shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Evoqua Water Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.56.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 184,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,913,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 12.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers tailored services and solutions in collaboration with the customers backed by life-cycle services including on-demand water, outsourced water, recycle or reuse, and emergency response service alternatives to improve operational reliability, performance, and environmental compliance.

