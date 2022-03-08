Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 413.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,284 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $9,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NET. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. increased its stake in Cloudflare by 4.0% during the third quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 137,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,533,000 after acquiring an additional 5,284 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Cloudflare by 2.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,116,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,775,000 after acquiring an additional 27,615 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Cloudflare by 7.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 222,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,119,000 after acquiring an additional 15,661 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Cloudflare by 2.7% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 357,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,224,000 after acquiring an additional 9,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Cloudflare by 8.1% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 51,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.91, for a total value of $7,645,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $558,055.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 601,752 shares of company stock valued at $71,903,774 over the last ninety days. 20.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $92.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.04 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 8.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.75. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.77 and a 1 year high of $221.64.

Several research firms have issued reports on NET. Argus cut their target price on Cloudflare from $230.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Europe lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.98.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

