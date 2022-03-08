Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 85.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 84,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,140 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $6,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Incyte during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Incyte during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Incyte by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in Incyte by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Incyte alerts:

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 350,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.51 per share, with a total value of $25,052,241.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 7,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total transaction of $547,151.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,818,976 shares of company stock valued at $130,015,032 and sold 38,245 shares valued at $1,785,031. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on INCY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Incyte in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Incyte presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.10.

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $70.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.63 and a 200 day moving average of $70.07. The firm has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.70. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $61.91 and a 1 year high of $88.26.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.38 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 31.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Incyte Profile (Get Rating)

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.