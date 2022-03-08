Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Lowers Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 71,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,589 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $5,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 20.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,629,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $994,645,000 after buying an additional 2,433,902 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 78.9% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,588,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $176,016,000 after buying an additional 1,141,688 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 137.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,761,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,382,000 after buying an additional 1,019,446 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,602,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $857,165,000 after buying an additional 811,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 11.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,697,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $455,364,000 after buying an additional 700,243 shares during the last quarter. 69.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $93,317.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $183,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on DD. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.59.

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $69.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.43. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.37 and a 12 month high of $86.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.07%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

