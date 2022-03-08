Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 709,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130,469 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Genius Sports were worth $5,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the third quarter worth approximately $1,441,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the second quarter worth approximately $3,571,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the third quarter worth approximately $2,543,000. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 7.1% during the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the second quarter worth approximately $2,546,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Genius Sports alerts:

Genius Sports stock opened at $4.45 on Tuesday. Genius Sports Limited has a fifty-two week low of $4.44 and a fifty-two week high of $25.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.37.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Genius Sports in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Genius Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Genius Sports from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Genius Sports from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised Genius Sports to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.53.

About Genius Sports (Get Rating)

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GENI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.