Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 709,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130,469 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Genius Sports were worth $5,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the third quarter worth approximately $1,441,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the second quarter worth approximately $3,571,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the third quarter worth approximately $2,543,000. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 7.1% during the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the second quarter worth approximately $2,546,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.38% of the company’s stock.
Genius Sports stock opened at $4.45 on Tuesday. Genius Sports Limited has a fifty-two week low of $4.44 and a fifty-two week high of $25.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.37.
About Genius Sports (Get Rating)
Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.
